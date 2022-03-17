Third Ward shooting: Keasean Ellis-Brown bond set at $1M

article

Keasean Ellis-Brown, the man accused of shooting an off-duty Milwaukee police detective in January, made his initial court appearance Thursday, March 17.

A judge set bond at $1 million. The 19-year-old was arrested Tuesday after a standoff with law enforcement near 9th and Chambers.

The shooting happened on Jan. 13 at the Shake Shack in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward. Investigators said the off-duty detective, since identified as Andrew Wilkiewicz, tried to stop a robbery at the time. He was shot four times, allegedly by Ellis-Brown, and survived.

Ellis-Brown is next due in court on March 24 for a preliminary hearing.

Two other men have been charged in connection to the Third Ward shooting – Dionta'e Hayes and Timonte Karroll-Robinson.

