Third Ward homicide, former firefighter found not guilty

A Milwaukee County jury on Friday, Dec. 9, found Caesar Fuentes not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide after shooting a 25-year-old man outside a bar in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward in 2020.

Prosecutors say Fuentes and the victim, Andra Nicholson, were at Site 1A when they got into an argument over who had the better high school basketball team.

A criminal complaint said Fuentes called Nicholson a "Whitefish Bay (expletive)," and Nicholson hit him. Nicholson was asked to leave the bar, and Fuentes followed him minutes later.

While trying to navigate a ride home, Nicholson called his uncle and explained what had happened. While on the phone, he was shot by Fuentes six times, including in the back. The victim's uncle heard multiple gunshots, and Nicholson said, "I'm hit. He got me. Come help me, Uncle. He got me," according to prosecutors.

Police said Fuentes turned himself in shortly after the shooting. First responders found Nicholson surrounded by family members in an alleyway near Water and Buffalo.

Andra Nicholson

Prosecutors say witnesses told police Fuentes called Nicholson a racial slur. Bar security said Nicholson sucker-punched Fuentes before leaving. Outside, Fuentes "pulled out a firearm with an extended magazine" and told Nicholson, "If I ever see you again, I will kill you," the complaint said.

At the time of the shooting, Fuentes was a Hales Corners firefighter. He later resigned from that position.