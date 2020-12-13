Man charged in Third Ward fatal shooting of Andra Nicholson

article

Caesar Fuentes has been charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon after police say he fatally shot 24-year-old Andra Nicholson, Jr. in an alley in Milwaukee's Third Ward.

According to a criminal complaint, Fuentes, 23, and Nicholson were in Site 1A when they got into an argument over who had the better high school basketball team. The complaint indicates Fuentes called Nicholson a "Whitefish Bay (expletive)" and Nicholson hit him. Nicholson was asked to leave the bar and the defendant followed him minutes later.

Andre Nicholson

While trying to navigate a ride home, Nicholson called his uncle and explained what happened. While on the phone, he was shot by Fuentes, the complaint says.

The victim's uncle heard multiple gunshots and Nicholson say, “I’m hit, he got me, come help me, uncle, he got me," according to the complaint.

Police arrived on the scene and found Nicholson surrounded by family members in an alleyway near Water and Buffalo. Life-saving measures were performed and unsuccessful. Nicholson's death was ruled a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds.

Fuentes later turned himself into police, the complaint said.

Fuentes made his initial appearance in court Sunday morning, Dec. 13. Cash bond was set at $75,000. Fuentes is due back in court for his preliminary hearing on Dec. 23.