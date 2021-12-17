Theodore Edgecomb: Milwaukee homicide suspect's family calls for release

The family of a man accused of first-degree reckless homicide took to the streets Friday night, Dec. 17 – hoping he will be home for the holidays.

Crossing the busy intersection of Holton and Brady, the group wanted to bring attention to Theodore Edgecomb's name.

"My son should be home, and he should be home for Christmas. He should not be locked up," said Sonya Gordon.

In September 2020, 31-year-old Theodore Edgecomb was riding his bike along Holton Street when he got into an altercation with 54-year-old Jason Cleereman.

Edgecomb is behind bars as he awaits trial – charged with first-degree reckless homicide in Cleereman's death.

The shooting was caught on camera. In the video, Edgecomb is seen on a bicycle and a car pulls up, driven by Cleereman's wife. The car pulls over and Cleereman gets out, later falling to the ground. The video was first released earlier in December.

"It was very, very hurtful," Gordon said. "The only thing I could think of is my son, as far as him how he must have felt, scared. It was very hurtful."

The family hopes Friday's protest will urge others to watch the video. They think it proves Edgecomb shot in self-defense. Prosecutors, though, argue Edgecomb first punched Cleereman through an open window before the shooting.

A jury trial is set for Jan. 3.

"We’ll just have to wait and see what happens. Hopefully, we don’t even have to get to that point," said Gordon.

Charges in the case were filed in October 2020. However, Edgecomb was not taken into custody until months later after a Kentucky traffic stop.

Edgecomb's family previously said he did not turn himself in because he feared for his life. His bond is set at $250,000.