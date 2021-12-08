Self-defense claimed in Milwaukee homicide near Brady Street

Attorneys for a man charged with killing a Milwaukee lawyer last year say he did it in self-defense. They released new surveillance footage of the shooting that happened near Brady Street. The attorneys say it paints a picture opposite of what has been told by prosecutors.

The attorneys say it shows their client protecting himself in September 2020.

"It’s clear that he was preyed upon," said Elizabeth Brown, community activist.

New surveillance video shows an evening that ended with a Milwaukee immigration attorney's death.

Theodore Edgecomb, Jason Cleereman

"We believe this is a clear case of self-defense," said B'Ivory Lamar, attorney.

Attorneys for Theodore Edgecomb released the surveillance Wednesday, Dec. 8. It shows their client riding his bike up the Holton Street Bridge when a vehicle driven by Attorney Jason Cleereman's wife pulls up alongside him. Edgecomb swerves, going on the sidewalk, when Cleereman hops out and runs after him. Moments later, Cleereman falls to the ground.

"They claimed they pieced together all the surveillance, but they so happened to leave this piece out," said Brown.

Prosecutors in the case say Cleereman went after Edgecomb following an argument on the road. Cleereman's wife told police Edgecomb punched her husband in the face while they were at a stoplight. That's when they started to follow Edgecomb.

"She observed her husband approach the suspect, and she observed the suspect point the gun at him and shoot him," said Detective Kirkvold.

Investigators say Edgecomb left town and was arrested months later in Kentucky. His family says their loved one feared for his life.

Theodore Edgecomb

"My son is a very humble person, and anybody that knows him knows this is not his character," said Sonya Gordon, Edgecomb's mother.

It will be up to a jury to decide if this was a case of self-defense or reckless homicide.

Many of the speakers at a news conference Wednesday drew comparisons to another high-profile self-defense case, that of Kyle Rittenhouse. Attorneys say they are using the same defense expert in the trial, expected to start in January.