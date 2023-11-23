Dietitian offers Thanksgiving tips, shoppers grab last-minute items

article

Pick 'n Save shoppers in West Allis grabbed last-minute items ahead of Thanksgiving dinners Thursday, Nov. 23.

List in hand with an appetite to get home to his family, former Milwaukee County Sheriff Lev Baldwin was among those shoppers.

Baldwin was in charge of getting final items for dinner. As he sifted through the store, he said he saw more people out this year.

"Of all of the leftover COVID and everything else, people were afraid of coming out, and now I think people are getting used to it," he said.

Baldwin also noticed food, specifically eggs, went down in price compared to last year. The only shortage he ran into Thursday was good luck.

"The only food item that I lost that I couldn’t get this year was an elk that I was hunting," he said.

Emilie Williamson works at Pick 'n Save and said people shopped closer to the holiday this year than in past years. Also a dietitian, she said try to space out your meals – but remember it's a holiday.

"It’s a time of gluttony, so don’t beat yourself up over anything that’s happened in the past," she said.

If you feel stuffed after dinner, time will help. Dietitians also suggest ways you can incorporate movement in between courses for your next holiday to make you feel a little bit better.