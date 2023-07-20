Teen found dead in Franklin quarry days after police chase

article

A 17-year-old boy was found dead in a quarry near 68th and Rawson in Franklin on Wednesday, July 19. The boy was involved in a police chase on Saturday, July 15 and fled the vehicle on foot and trespassed onto the property of the quarry.

According to Oak Creek police, on Saturday, July 15 shortly after 2 a.m. officers attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding in the area of Pennsylvania and Drexel. One of the passengers fled on foot and the vehicle fled westbound on Drexel Avenue with speeds reaching 102 mph. Police lost sight of the fleeing vehicle in the area of Drexel Avenue and Ikea Way and the pursuit was terminated.

A short time later, officers located the vehicle westbound on Drexel Avenue and reinstated the pursuit. Officers pursued the vehicle into the City of Franklin, with speeds reaching 93 mph.

The fleeing vehicle struck a deflation device in the area of 51st and Drexel. The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The two remaining occupants of the vehicle, two 18-year-old men, were taken into custody.

A Franklin police officer briefly pursued the driver on foot after he fled the vehicle and trespassed onto the property of a quarry. The officer called off that search due to dangerous terrain on the quarry property.

Officers set up a perimeter and searched the area using the Franklin Police Department K-9 unit and Franklin Police Department drone and did not locate the driver.

On Saturday evening, July 15, the Oak Creek Police Department was contacted by a resident who report that they believed their 17-year-old son was involved in the pursuit as he did not return home.

The family had reported the boy missing with the Milwaukee Police Department.

On Wednesday, July 19, during continued search efforts by a Franklin Police Department drone, the driver was located dead inside the quarry.

At this time, officers have not located the passenger that fled the stop on foot.