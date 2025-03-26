Superglue in soda; man accused of placing drops in co-worker's drink

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of placing drops of superglue into a co-worker's soft drink. A victim in this case approached Wisconsin State Fair Park police, and a hidden camera was set up. The camera captured the defendant placing drops in the victim's soda, the complaint says.



A 34-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of placing drops of superglue into a woman's soda. The accused is Joseph Ross – and he faces a charge of placing foreign objects in edibles.

Super glue into soda

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Wisconsin State Fair Park police officers were conducting a foot patrol of the exhibition center on Thursday, March 20. During that patrol, a woman approached them and requested a private conversation. The person told the officers that "approximately 2 to 3 weeks ago, (she) suspected that her beverages on her desk had been contaminated by a chemical substance. (The woman) was made aware of the contamination, due to the strong chemical smell and taste," the complaint says. The woman told officers she became ill as a result.

The complaint says the woman "set up a surveillance camera concealed below (the woman's) computer monitor to see if anyone was putting substances into her beverage," the complaint says. The camera later captured the woman's co-worker, the defendant "put a foreign substance into (the woman's) soft drink," the complaint says.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The complaint goes on to say the defendant was "in possession of a small bottle/tube type dispenser, with a white nozzle. The dispenser appears to be brown/orange in color." The defendant is "observed to pinch and manipulate the small bottle/tube with his left thumb and forefinger while continuously holding the dispenser above the can of soda" before walking out of camera view.

Interview of defendant

What we know:

Shortly after 5 p.m. that same day, police conducted an interview with the defendant who "admitted to placing a supplement into (the woman's) soft drink," the complaint says. When investigators searched the defendant's desk, they located latex gloves that were "wadded into a ball." When the officers unraveled the gloves, they "found that each contained an item. One glove contained a blue plastic cap. The other glove contained a superglue container," the complaint says. It was Gorilla brand superglue.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Based on what officers found at the defendant's desk area, they arrested the defendant.

What's next:

Ross made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday, March 26. Cash bond was set at $10,000.

Ross is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 3.

Statement from Wisconsin State Fair Park

What they're saying:

"The two individuals involved were employed by a vendor and were not State Fair Park employees, therefore, we cannot comment on employment status. However, since this incident occurred while at State Fair Park, our police department responded, conducted a thorough investigation, and submitted the report to the District Attorney. Additionally, our police department has issued a 'No Trespass Order' to the individual being charged.

"While this incident did not happen between State Fair Park employees and did not involve any patrons, we want to reiterate that safety is top priority at State Fair Park, and we take these matters very seriously."