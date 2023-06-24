Warm Milwaukee weather, Summerfest fans keep cool through 1st weekend

article

The first weekend of this year's Summerfest wrapped up Saturday, June 24 – and the heat didn't stop large crowds from hitting the grounds.

While temperatures reached the mid-80s, Summerfest fans used the lakeside breeze to their advantage.

"We really like music, so we will find a way to stay cool," said Donna Lake.

No amount of heat could stop Donna and Tom Lake from missing Summerfest, but they did come prepared.

"You got to wear the sunscreen and make certain you got a hat on. And long-sleeve, sun-resistant shirts don’t hurt either," Tom Lake said.

The Lakes weren't the only fans finding ways to cool down, whether it was a dance battle in the shade or making a splash like Jon Majdoch and his son, Micah.

"We found the perfect spot, I mean this is Summerfest – this is what you do in Milwaukee," Majdoch said.

Some would say Micah's a pro at beating the heat.

"We have been trying to get him out of the water for about a half an hour, so we might be here for the rest of the day," said Majdoch.

The liquids aren't just for fun – they're for hydration, too. Earl Moore has no problem with the tropical conditions. It's easy to chill out when he's guzzling down an ice-cold shaken lemonade.

"Dress coolly, drink plenty of fluids, and definitely lemonade," said Moore. "It’s refreshing."

As the first Summerfest weekend came to a close, there was no doubt people were ready to refresh into the next.

"This is the best place to be. We are cool. It’s where all the cool kids hang out," Majdoch said.

Many people also cooled down with the misting tents around the grounds.