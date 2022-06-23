Stomp Out Hunger: Summerfest drive helps Hunger Task Force

For those who did not want to pay to get into Summerfest for opening day, the cost of entry was a good deed.

All people needed were two jars of peanut butter to take part in FOX6's annual Stomp Out Hunger campaign and earn free entry between noon and 3 p.m. Thursday, June 23.

"We are so excited to be here today," Brenna Holly with Johnson Controls said. "Today was our 15th annual stomp out hunger we collected jars of peanut butter from patrons coming to Summerfest."

For Johnson Controls and Hunger Task Force, it is a winning combination to give to those in need an item that kids enjoy eating.

"Peanut butter is that one delicious food that a kid can have for breakfast lunch or supper," said Sherrie Tussler with Hunger Task Force. "There are a lot of hungry kids in Milwaukee. One in four in the city in Milwaukee is suffering from hunger, and school is just recess, so we’re collecting peanut butter to make sure we can get it out in every single pantry bag through the course of the summer."

Stomp Out Hunger at Summerfest; June 23, 2022

Full bags meant full stomachs and full hearts. More than 50 volunteers from Johnson Controls, along with a few familiar faces from FOX6, helped collect jars of peanut butter.

"It’s really heartwarming, and it’s just such a huge tradition," Tussler said.

This year, it wasn't about the number of jars that were donated, it was about the efforts of those involved that make the tradition one that continues to bring awareness to the fight against food insecurity in Milwaukee.

"It’s so exciting to see so many people in our city come out and want to give back on this way," said Holly.

Summerfest admissions

If you missed a chance to take part in Stomp Out Hunger Day with FOX6, daily admissions promotions can be found on Summerfest's website.

If you need a ride to the grounds, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. is offering bus shuttle transportation to the Big Gig on each of its nine days:

June 23 through June 25

June 30 through July 2

July 7 through July 9

Riders are strongly encouraged to pre-purchase round-trip tickets in advance at summerfest.com to reserve a seat, as there is potential for the service to sell out. Roundtrip fare is $15.

There will be five routes offered that will run continuously starting daily at 5 p.m. The routes will pick up and drop off at the following Milwaukee County Park and Ride lots:

Milwaukee/College Avenue Park and Ride (I-43/I-94/County ZZ/College Avenue)

Milwaukee/Holt Avenue Park and Ride (I-94/I-43/US 41/Holt Avenue)

Hales Corners Park and Ride (I-43/I-894/WIS 100)

West Allis Park and Ride (State Fair Grounds – I-94/76th Street)

Wauwatosa Park and Ride (US 45/Watertown Plank Road)

The Milwaukee County Transit System is again unable to provide shuttle services this year, but MWF anticipates local bar shuttles will be available as in the past.

Visit Summerfest's website for the full festival lineup, including artist date, stage, and time slot.