Stomp Out Hunger: Free Summerfest ticket when you bring 2 jars of PB

Bring two (2) jars of peanut butter to the Summerfest gates on Thursday, June 23 and receive one (1) free admission ticket to get into Summerfest from noon to 3 p.m. that day. All donations will benefit Hunger Task Force.

IMPORTANT NOTE: The free admission ticket is good for admission to Summerfest on June 23rd only, between the hours of noon and 3 p.m.

Donations will be accepted at the Mid-Gate promotions booth, as well as at the North and South Gates.

Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to meet some of your favorite FOX6 personalities! They’ll be at the mid-gate to say hello and thank you for your donations. Come on out, say hello and help those in need this summer.

Thanks for supporting Johnson Controls Stomp out Hunger Day with FOX6!