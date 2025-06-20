Dangerous heat impacts Wisconsin; temps in 90s, heat indices exceeding 100°

article

The Brief Dangerous heat impacts Wisconsin and the entire Midwest. Heat index values in the triple digits will occur during this time. Hot temperatures and high dew points are the reason heat headlines are issued.



The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for Milwaukee, Kenosha, and Racine counties in southeast Wisconsin, where heat indices can reach 105 degrees.

A heat advisory has been issued for all other counties where heat indices can reach 103 degrees.

The timing is from noon on Saturday, Jun. 21 through 7 p.m. Monday, Jun. 23 for all areas.

Wisconsin is not the only area dealing with dangerous heat, but the entire Midwest is experiencing heat advisories, watches and warnings for triple-digit heat indices.

High heat index values in the upper 90s to low 100s look to stay around through early next week before slightly cooler air returns.

Details of what prompts a heat advisory vs a heat warning in our area are listed above.

When your body becomes hot, it tries to cool itself off by sweating and evaporating the sweat into the air. However, the high amount of moisture that will be in the air will prevent the sweat from being able to evaporate off of your skin. This can cause the body to overheat and cause heat-related illnesses.

It is important to listen to your body during this time. Take breaks from being out in the heat, drink water, get into the shade or an air-conditioned building if possible.

High dew points may linger into next week, so we will be watching the forecast closely.