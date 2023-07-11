Expand / Collapse search

Summerfest 2024: Weekends, dates announced for next year

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Summerfest just wrapped up for the year, but organizers are already looking ahead to 2024 – announcing the three-weekend dates for next year.

Summerfest 2024 will be held June 20-22, June 27-29 and July 4-6.

This year's Summerfest saw everything from wildfire smoke to rain to artists like Jimmy Buffett and AJR canceling ther performances. It was the third year of the three-weekend format; the 11-day run was tabled in 2019.

Organizers announced Tuesday that 624,406 fans attended this year – a 40% increase over 2022. Numbers also increased from 2021 to 2022 after a sharp decline following the COVID-19 pandemic.