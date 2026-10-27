Student killed after leaving school, Milwaukee man sentenced

The Brief A Milwaukee man was sentenced to prison for a shooting that killed 18-year-old Na'Mar Hicks. Jaqwone Robinson, 18, was sentenced to 16 years in prison and seven years of extended supervision. The shooting happened a few blocks from Assata High School after early release dismissal in November 2025.



A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to prison for a shooting that killed 18-year-old Na'Mar Hicks last year.

Prison sentence

In Court:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged Jaqwone Robinson with first-degree reckless homicide last year. The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree reckless homicide in August, court records show.

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Milwaukee County Judge Joseph Robinson sentenced Robinson to 16 years in prison and seven years of extended supervision with credit for nearly a year's time served. The judge also ordered Robinson to pay $4,848 in restitution to the Crime Victim Compensation Fund.

Jaqwone Robinson

Teen killed

The backstory:

The shooting happened a few blocks from Assata High School around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2025. The school had early dismissal that day.

The Milwaukee Police Department said multiple people approached the 18-year-old victim when shots were fired near Hopkins and Courtland. The victim was later identified as Na'Mar Hicks.

Na'Mar Hicks (photo provided by family)

Police said Hicks ran back to the school for help. There, staff called 911 and put the school on lockdown. Hicks was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and later died. Robinson, then 17-years-old, was also shot and taken to a hospital and into custody.

Dig deeper:

Surveillance video showed the corner of Hopkins and Courtland. Prosecutors said it showed Hicks walking to the intersection and stop, apparently waiting for a bus. Then, two people wearing black hoodies approached Hicks.

Police on scene near Hopkins and Courtland, Milwaukee

According to a criminal complaint, there was a struggle as the three went into the street before getting back on the sidewalk. It appeared one of the people and Hicks were "tussling," while the other person began to walk away down Courtland.

Hicks fell to the ground and "it appears" the person who was "tussling" with Hicks had his arm pointed toward Hicks, according to court filings. That person then ran north on Hopkins, while the other person ran down on Courtland.

Robinson in custody

What they're saying:

After the shooting, officers were called to a home at Hopkins and Hampton. Prosecutors said they found Robinson with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to a hospital where he told police he was with a group of friends when someone tried to rob him.

Officers looked through the trash behind the home and found a black ski mask and black hooded sweatshirt that appeared to have been "recently discarded." The sweatshirt appeared "consistent" with the one worn by the person who was "tussling" with Hicks.

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Two days after the shooting, detectives interviewed Robinson again. The complaint said he identified the sweatshirt found in the trash as his and, when shown video from the scene, identified himself as the person who was "tussling" with Hicks.

Robinson denied having a gun and claimed the other person he was with had one. He claimed it was the other person who "startled to tussle." He said the person he was with was the one who pulled out a gun and shot it, and he did not know how he got shot.

During that interview, the complaint noted Robinson identified himself as the person who was tussling with Hicks at the bus stop. Prosecutors said, "based upon where the casing was found," that was the person who was shot. Robinson continued to deny shooting and blamed the person he was with.

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