The Brief The Brewers and Rays face one another in the 2026 World Series. Milwaukee leaders and their St. Petersburg counterparts placed friendly wagers. FOX6 News i live on FOX LOCAL all day with the latest from the team and fans.



The competition between the Brewers and Rays isn't just on the diamond, it's also playing out between Milwaukee and St. Petersburg.

Mayor vs. Mayor

What's on the line:

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson posted a video Friday. If the Brewers win, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch will have to cruise around his city in a Brewers jersey. If the Rays win, Johnson will wear Rays gear around Milwaukee. The mayors are also raising money for United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County and Step Up, St. Pete!

Archbishop vs. Bishop

What's on the line:

Milwaukee Archbishop Jeffrey Grob and St. Petersburg Bishop Gregory Parkes placed a friendly wager on the World Series. If the Brewers win, Parkes will make a donation to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and send a box of his hand-rolled, episcopal cigars. If the Rays win, Grob will make a donation to Catholic Charities of Saint Petersburg and send Bunzel's Meat Market brats to Florida.

Art Museum vs. Museum of Fine Arts

What's on the line:

Monet paintings are on the line for the Milwaukee Art Museum and Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg. If the Brewers win, Milwaukee gets Effect of Fog, London, 1904 from St. Petersburg. If the Rays win, St. Petersburg gets Waterloo Bridge, Sunlight Effect from Milwaukee.

When do the Brewers play?

Timeline:

The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE. Join FOX6 for live, local, all-day coverage every World Series game day on FOX LOCAL.

Game 1 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 2 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 3 @ TB: Monday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 4 @ TB: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 5 @ TB: Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Game 6 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Game 7 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Brewers World Series Coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel.