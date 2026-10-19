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World Series: Brewers watch parties in Milwaukee area

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers
Published October 19, 2026 11:16 AM CDT
Published October 19, 2026 11:16 AM CDT
Brewers advance to World Series, Milwaukee reacts to NLCS win
Brewers advance to World Series, Milwaukee reacts to NLCS win

Brewers advance to World Series, Milwaukee reacts to NLCS win

The Milwaukee Brewers are headed to the World Series for the first time since 1982!

The Brief

    • The Brewers' first World Series game is Friday, Oct. 23 with the first pitch happening at 7 p.m.
    • Watch parties are happening throughout the Milwaukee area to celebrate the games.
    • Some locations have themed menus and decor for the Brewers.

MILWAUKEE - The Brewers are going to the World Series starting Friday, Oct. 23! To celebrate, locations throughout the Milwaukee area are hosting special viewing parties for the upcoming games. 

Game day events

Local perspective:

Here are some locations in the Milwaukee area that are holding World Series watch parties. 

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Milwaukee County

  • Daily Social Eatery & Spirits: Live music until 7 p.m., then Game 2 watch party – in Hales Corners
  • Kegel's Inn Beer Garden: Friday, Oct. 23, Saturday, Oct. 24, Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 26-27, and games 5-7, if the series goes that long; located in Milwaukee
  • Natty Oaks: Watch parties for every game in the World Series, as well as specials offered; located in Milwaukee County
  • Panther Pub & Eatery: Watch parties for every game and food and drink specials during the games; located in Greendale
  • Tom's Watch Bar: Showing every MLB postseason game with reservations available, as well as walk-ins; located in Milwaukee

Fond du Lac County

Racine County

Waukesha County

Sheboygan County

When do the Brewers play?

Timeline:

The World Series starts on Friday, Oct. 23. 

  • Game 1 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. CT
  • Game 2 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. CT
  • Game 3 @ TBD: Monday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. CT
  • Game 4 @ TBD: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. CT
  • Game 5 @ TBD: Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)
  • Game 6 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)
  • Game 7 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

What you can do:

The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE. FOX6 News has special, local coverage planned throughout the remainder of the season.

The Source: Information for this article comes from event information provided by the hosts of the events, as well as previous FOX6 News coverage.

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