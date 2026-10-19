World Series: Brewers watch parties in Milwaukee area
MILWAUKEE - The Brewers are going to the World Series starting Friday, Oct. 23! To celebrate, locations throughout the Milwaukee area are hosting special viewing parties for the upcoming games.
Game day events
Local perspective:
Here are some locations in the Milwaukee area that are holding World Series watch parties.
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Milwaukee County
- Daily Social Eatery & Spirits: Live music until 7 p.m., then Game 2 watch party – in Hales Corners
- Kegel's Inn Beer Garden: Friday, Oct. 23, Saturday, Oct. 24, Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 26-27, and games 5-7, if the series goes that long; located in Milwaukee
- Natty Oaks: Watch parties for every game in the World Series, as well as specials offered; located in Milwaukee County
- Panther Pub & Eatery: Watch parties for every game and food and drink specials during the games; located in Greendale
- Tom's Watch Bar: Showing every MLB postseason game with reservations available, as well as walk-ins; located in Milwaukee
Fond du Lac County
- Charlie's Banquet Hall & Pub: Watch party for Friday's game with drink and food specials – in North Fond du Lac
- Coliseum Sports Bar & Grill: Having specials during every World Series game – in Fond du Lac
Racine County
- 3 Acres by Marci & Jason: Watch party with a 16 foot screen, drink specials and raffles – in Caledonia
- Buckets Pub 2nd Round: Parking lot party for Games 1 and 2 with a heated party tent, 12.5 foot screen – in Racine
Waukesha County
- American Legion Bar 382: Watch party inside and in the parking lot for Game 1 – in Menomonee Falls
Sheboygan County
- Artfully at Random Arts Collective: Watch party on Friday night with specials and a free blue and gold shot for every Brewers home run – in Random Lake
When do the Brewers play?
Timeline:
The World Series starts on Friday, Oct. 23.
- Game 1 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. CT
- Game 2 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. CT
- Game 3 @ TBD: Monday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. CT
- Game 4 @ TBD: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. CT
- Game 5 @ TBD: Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)
- Game 6 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)
- Game 7 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)
What you can do:
The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE. FOX6 News has special, local coverage planned throughout the remainder of the season.
The Source: Information for this article comes from event information provided by the hosts of the events, as well as previous FOX6 News coverage.