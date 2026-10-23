The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers released their roster for the 2026 World Series. First pitch for Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays is slated for 7 p.m. CT. FOX6 News is live on FOX LOCAL all day with the latest from the team and fans.



The Milwaukee Brewers released their roster for the 2026 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

World Series roster

By the numbers:

Here's the Crew that will be ready to play for the first championship in franchise history.

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Pitchers

Aaron Ashby

Shane Drohan

Robert Gasser

DL Hall

Kyle Harrison

Logan Henderson

Dustin May

Trevor Megill

Jacob Misiorowski

JoJo Romero

Antonio Senzatela

Abner Uribe

Brandon Woodruff

Catchers

William Contreras

Gary Sanchez

Infielders

Jake Bauers

David Hamilton

Joey Ortiz

Cooper Pratt

Brice Turang

Andrew Vaughn

Outfielders

Jackson Chourio

Sal Frelick

Luis Lara

Garrett Mitchell

Christian Yelich

Jacob Misiorowski (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Brandon Woodruff

Why you should care:

The 26-man roster was largely unchanged from the first two rounds of the postseason – with one All-Star exception: Brandon Woodruff was added to the group, while Chad Patrick was left off.

Woodruff, a two-time All-Star and Milwaukee postseason legend, has not pitched in a game since July 4. The veteran went on the injured list with a shoulder injury and said he planned to have season-ending surgery, but learned in August that he could avoid an operation – opening the slimmest possibility that he could pitch in the postseason.

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The Brewers haven't had Woodruff on a postseason mound in years. A shoulder injury kept him out of the 2023 playoffs, and he didn't pitch again until 2025, when another injury sidelined him for October.

The 33-year-old right-hander is 2-2 with a 2.98 ERA in nine starts this year. He has spent his entire big league career with the Brewers, and his 3.10 ERA is the franchise best for pitchers with 500 or more innings for Milwaukee.

Brandon Woodruff (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Brewers starting lineup

Who is playing:

Manager Pat Murphy will set the starting lineup on a game-by-game basis, but the team already announced Jacob Misiorowski will start Game 1. FOX6 News will update this story once the team releases the lineup for Game 1.

It's a pretty safe bet that NLCS MVP Jakes Bauers, Jackson Chourio, William Contreras, Garrett Mitchell, Cooper Pratt and Brice Turang will be in the lineup for every game. Captain Christian Yelich will be the designated hitter for most of the series.

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Brewers World Series coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel.