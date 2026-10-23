World Series roster: Brewers add Woodruff to 26-man Crew
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers released their roster for the 2026 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.
World Series roster
By the numbers:
Here's the Crew that will be ready to play for the first championship in franchise history.
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Pitchers
- Aaron Ashby
- Shane Drohan
- Robert Gasser
- DL Hall
- Kyle Harrison
- Logan Henderson
- Dustin May
- Trevor Megill
- Jacob Misiorowski
- JoJo Romero
- Antonio Senzatela
- Abner Uribe
- Brandon Woodruff
Catchers
- William Contreras
- Gary Sanchez
Infielders
- Jake Bauers
- David Hamilton
- Joey Ortiz
- Cooper Pratt
- Brice Turang
- Andrew Vaughn
Outfielders
- Jackson Chourio
- Sal Frelick
- Luis Lara
- Garrett Mitchell
- Christian Yelich
Jacob Misiorowski (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Brandon Woodruff
Why you should care:
The 26-man roster was largely unchanged from the first two rounds of the postseason – with one All-Star exception: Brandon Woodruff was added to the group, while Chad Patrick was left off.
Woodruff, a two-time All-Star and Milwaukee postseason legend, has not pitched in a game since July 4. The veteran went on the injured list with a shoulder injury and said he planned to have season-ending surgery, but learned in August that he could avoid an operation – opening the slimmest possibility that he could pitch in the postseason.
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The Brewers haven't had Woodruff on a postseason mound in years. A shoulder injury kept him out of the 2023 playoffs, and he didn't pitch again until 2025, when another injury sidelined him for October.
The 33-year-old right-hander is 2-2 with a 2.98 ERA in nine starts this year. He has spent his entire big league career with the Brewers, and his 3.10 ERA is the franchise best for pitchers with 500 or more innings for Milwaukee.
Brandon Woodruff (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Brewers starting lineup
Who is playing:
Manager Pat Murphy will set the starting lineup on a game-by-game basis, but the team already announced Jacob Misiorowski will start Game 1. FOX6 News will update this story once the team releases the lineup for Game 1.
It's a pretty safe bet that NLCS MVP Jakes Bauers, Jackson Chourio, William Contreras, Garrett Mitchell, Cooper Pratt and Brice Turang will be in the lineup for every game. Captain Christian Yelich will be the designated hitter for most of the series.
Brewers World Series coverage
Dig deeper:
FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel.
- Brewers introduce new championship menu for World Series
- Find Brewers watch parties in your area
- What to know about Brewers travel, parking and tailgates for the World Series
- Stats behind the Brewers' historic season: What the numbers show
- 1982 Brewers reflect on pennant, this year's Crew
- Will American Family Field's roof be open or closed for the World Series?
The Source: Information in this story is from the Milwaukee Brewers, MLB and prior FOX6 News coverage of the World Series. The Associated Press contributed.