Stats behind the Brewers' historic season: What the numbers show

The Brief The Brewers are only the second team ever to represent both the AL and NL in the World Series — the other team being the Houston Astros. Milwaukee became the first team in MLB, NHL, and NBA history ever to sweep a team that had swept them the previous year — the Dodgers. The Brewers broke a personal best, setting the franchise record with 103 wins.



The Milwaukee Brewers are headed back to the World Series for the first time since 1982. A lot of time has passed since then and with boat loads of data to pour through, here are the most interesting stats from this past historic season for the Brewers.

Stats behind the Brewers' historic season

The backstory:

Back in 1982, the Brewers were actually a member of the American League when they made the World Series against the National League champion St. Louis Cardinals. It wasn't until the 1998 season that Milwaukee made the move to the National League as well. With the Brewers making the World Series this year, they are only the second team ever to represent both the AL and NL in the World Series — the other team being the Houston Astros.

It was a playoff run of firsts for the Brewers on their way to the World Series. They became the first team ever to sweep a team that had swept them a year earlier — the Dodgers — and that's not just baseball. No team has done that in MLB, NBA, or NHL history.

The Brewers' four-run comeback in Game 4 was also the largest deficit overcome ever to clinch a 7-game sweep. Not to mention, all four wins were credited to Milwaukee's bullpen, the first time that's ever happened in a 7-game sweep.

This season, the Brewers broke a personal best as well, setting the franchise record with 103 wins. Pat Murphy also made history in the win-column, reaching 293 total wins in his past three seasons as manager, the 5th most by a manager in their first three seasons.

1982 Brewers vs. 2026 Brewers

By the numbers:

It's easy to compare the two most accomplished Brewers teams in the franchise's history. The 1982 Brewers were built for power, hitting 62 more home runs than the 2026 Brewers team and 75 more extra-base hits. On the other end, the 2026 Brewers have been much better at getting on base and at stealing them too, totaling 184 more walks than the 1982 team and 78 more stolen bases.

The best player on the 1982 team was Robin Yount with a 10 WAR, (Wins Above Replacement — meaning more wins than a replacement player). On the 2026 Brewers, Brice Turang has the highest WAR on the team with a 7.

The game of baseball has also changed how long pitchers go on a per-game basis. In 1982, the Brewers had 34 complete games pitched by starting pitchers. In 2026, the Brewers only had one — Jacob Misiorowski on June 12 against the Phillies.

As for the fans, 2026 definitely has the 1982 team beat. The 1982 Brewers averaged 24,000 fans per game, filling the old County Stadium to only roughly 45% capacity each game. The 2026 Brewers have had a much better showing, averaging 34,000 fans per game, filling 82% of American Family Field per game.