STEM Forward engineering contest: 'Transforming water technology'
MILWAUKEE - At Discovery World on Friday, high school students had the opportunity to show off their work in the Wisconsin Regional Engineering Machine Design Contest. The theme of this year's STEM Forward contest was "advancing technology by transforming water technology."
What's next:
Students from New Berlin Eisenhower finished first and, along with two teams from Waunakee, will advance to the contest's championship. It will be held in Waukesha next month.
The Source: Information in this report is from STEM Forward. FOX6 News also gathered information at the event.