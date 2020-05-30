NASA's next Mars rover is brawniest and brainiest one yet
The newest Martian rover will be the strongest and smartest one yet.
'Not made on this earth:' Top-secret Pentagon UFO task force reportedly expected to reveal some findings
According to a recent report from the New York Times, a top-secret Pentagon program has been conducting classified briefings for over a decade, analyzing various encounters between military craft and unidentified aerial vehicles.
Got a big lover in your life? Tony's Creepy Crawly Zoo excites, educates and inspires kids of all ages
Since the pandemic started Tony’s Creepy Crawly Zoo has been canceled indefinitely, but that’s not stopping the local bug whisperer from educating kids about what they can find in the own backyard or on a walk-in nature. Brian is in Pewaukee this morning with the man behind The Creepy Crawly Zoo.
Astronauts squeeze in last spacewalk before SpaceX departure
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Astronauts squeezed in one last spacewalk Tuesday before turning their attention to the all-important end to SpaceX’s first crew flight.NASA’s Bob Behnken and Chris Cassidy floated out of the International Space Station on their fourth and final spacewalk in under a month.
Video: Hiker praised for remaining calm as black bear approaches her, sniffs her hair
SAN PEDRO GARZA GARCIA, Mexico -- Sure, tourists are warned to stay away from wildlife, but what about the other way around?In two heart-pounding clips shared to Twitter over the weekend, a woman is seen motionless on a hiking trail as a young black bear comes up and begins to sniff her.The incident reportedly occurred at Chipinque Ecological Park in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico, one of the users who posted the video wrote.
NASA set to release closest ever images of the sun on Thursday morning
WASHINGTON -- NASA and the European Space Agency are set to release the first close-up images of the sun from their joint Solar Orbiter mission.“In mid-June, Solar Orbiter made its first close pass of the Sun following its Feb. 9 launch, turning on all 10 of its instruments together for the first time,” said NASA, in a statement on its website. “This flyby captured the closest images ever taken of the sun.”NASA will reveal the images, along with the first data from the Solar Orbiter mission, during a briefing at 7 a.m. CDT on Thursday.“During the briefing, mission experts will discuss what these closeup images reveal about our star, including what we can learn from Solar Orbiter’s new measurements of particles and magnetic fields flowing from the sun,” NASA added in its statement.In another project, NASA recently released a stunning 61-minute time-lapse video that shows a decade in the life of the sun.The video was created from images taken by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory.Earth’s star continues to reveal its secrets.
Dazzling comet will make closest approach to Earth in July — here’s how to watch
Stargazers, grab your binoculars: A newly-discovered comet is approaching Earth, and it’s likely to make for the best comet sighting from our planet in years.
Firm to offer balloon rides from Alaska to the edge of space
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A company wants to use an advanced balloon to fly customers from Earth's surface in Alaska to the highest reaches of the planet's atmosphere.Florida-based startup firm Space Perspective plans to use the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak to serve as one of the launch sites for the vehicle, called the Spaceship Neptune, The Anchorage Daily News reported.
NASA releases mesmerizing 10-year timelapse footage of sun
HOUSTON -- NASA released timelapse footage of the sun over the past 10 years to celebrate its Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), which has monitored the sun for over a decade, according to their YouTube account.“From its orbit in space around Earth, SDO has gathered 425 million high-resolution images of the sun, amassing 20 million gigabytes of data over the past 10 years,” NASA said.The information gathered from the constant observation of the sun has enabled many new discoveries and how this life-giving star works, according to NASA.“The Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA) instrument alone captures images every 12 seconds at 10 different wavelengths of light,” NASA continued. “This 10-year time lapse showcases photos taken at a wavelength of 17.1 nanometers, which is an extreme ultraviolet wavelength that shows the sun’s outermost atmospheric layer — the corona.
Get set for July 4 buck moon, partial lunar eclipse: NASA’s top tips for July skywatchers
NEW YORK -- Skywatchers are in for a treat on July 4, when the buck moon, or July full moon, rises in the sky.
NASA pushes back Mars rover again, citing 'launch vehicle processing delays'
WASHINGTON -- Nearly three weeks after it delayed the launch of its next Mars rover, NASA has pushed it back again, citing "launch vehicle processing delays."
Doctor demonstrates how face mask blocks respiratory droplets from spreading
As the novel coronavirus surges amid hasty re-openings in states across the U.S., some state officials have ordered residents to wear masks in public, and one medical expert’s widely-shared Twitter thread demonstrates the effectiveness of wearing a facial covering amid a pandemic.
Spacewalking astronaut loses mirror, newest space junk
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A spacewalking astronaut added to the millions of pieces of junk orbiting the Earth on Friday, losing a small mirror on his sleeve as soon as he emerged from the International Space Station for battery work.Commander Chris Cassidy said the mirror quickly floated away.
NASA names DC headquarters after 1st Black female engineer, Mary W. Jackson
WASHINGTON -- NASA announced Wednesday that the agency will name its D.C. headquarters building after "Hidden Figure" Mary W.
Astronauts: Falcon 9 rocket was 'totally different' ride than the space shuttle
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was a “pure flying machine” compared to the space shuttle, according to the astronauts who rode it into space.Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken piloted the first manned flight of the Falcon 9 on May 30.
Asteroid larger than Empire State Building set to whiz by Earth this weekend
LOS ANGELES - An asteroid which NASA estimates may be larger than the Empire State Building is headed in Earth’s direction and expected to pass near our planet on Saturday.While NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) may have labeled asteroid, named 163348 (2002 NN4), a “potentially hazardous asteroid” due to its predicted proximity to Earth, the celestial planet killer will actually keep a distance of over 3.1 million miles when it passes.
SpaceX opens era of amateur astronauts, cosmic movie sets
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX’s debut astronaut launch is the biggest, most visible opening shot yet in NASA’s grand plan for commercializing Earth’s backyard.Amateur astronauts, private space stations, flying factories, out-of-this-world movie sets — this is the future the space agency is striving to shape as it eases out of low-Earth orbit and aims for the moon and Mars.It doesn’t quite reach the fantasized heights of George Jetson and Iron Man, but still promises plenty of thrills.“I’m still waiting for my personal jetpack.
SpaceX's astronaut-riding Dragon arrives at space station
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX delivered two astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Sunday, following up a historic liftoff with an equally smooth docking in yet another first for Elon Musk’s company.With test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken poised to take over manual control if necessary, the SpaceX Dragon capsule pulled up to the station and docked automatically, no assistance needed.
Meet the dinosaur hitching a ride to space with US astronauts
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Two American astronauts headed for the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday have some company during their flight: a stuffed dinosaur.The adorable stuffed animal covered in colorful sequins was spotted riding shotgun during the historic manned mission that successfully launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.