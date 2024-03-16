St Patrick's Day weekend in Milwaukee; green beer, good times flow

article

St. Patrick's Day weekend is always a busy one for Irish pubs and bars in and around Milwaukee – especially if they're pouring green beer, one of the holiday's most iconic traditions.

For Mo's Irish Pub bartender/leprechaun Sean Craig, the holiday is all about community.

"We were built off of religion, and we are here just inclusive for everybody to enjoy the day," he said. "Everybody's Irish today, and it’s my birthday tomorrow on St. Patrick's Day."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Craig isn't the only one born lucky. Todd Holmes, visiting from Louisiana, and celebrated his 50th birthday on Saturday.

"A fun city, it’s everything that I thought it would be. The weather is a little cold," he said, adding it's nothing a green beer can't fix.

Mo's Irish Pub serves green beer for St. Patrick's Day weekend

Thanks to the Milwaukee County Transit System and Miller Lite, folks drinking beer of any color were in the clear when it came to catching a safe, free bus ride home.

"You don’t even have to worry about driving," Craig said of the free rides program.

The official St. Patrick's Day is not until Sunday, and events and festivities will continue.