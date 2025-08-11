Milwaukee County flooding; family's home collapses, streets flooded

The Brief Communities across Milwaukee County are recovering from flash flooding and severe weather. One home began to collapse while a family was still inside. Several streets along the Root River remain closed because of flooding.



As Milwaukee County remains under a river flood warning, new images are showing the devastating impact of the weekend’s historic rainfall.

Milwaukee home disaster

What we know:

One home began to collapse while a family was still inside.

Mai Vang, who lives on Milwaukee’s northwest side, said floodwaters poured into her basement around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Moments later, she heard her home begin to crack.

She and her daughter escaped just before the foundation caved into the basement.

Outside, 60th Street was completely covered in water. Cars were nearly submerged, and Vang said she helped people escape from their vehicles.

What they're saying:

"We all started walking to the gas station, just taking cover because it was a higher level," Vang said. "Family couldn’t rescue because water was everywhere, and they are like, we can’t get through. But we can’t sit here because we are going to freeze to death – we are all soaking wet."

The Vang family is now staying with relatives as they, along with many others in Milwaukee, try to recover what little they can and figure out what’s next.

"I don’t even know what to do," Vang said. "We lost everything, we are just trying to save what we can – but we are just thankful to the Lord that every one of us made it out alive."

Oak Creek flooding

What we know:

Flooding is prevalent across the county, including in Oak Creek.

Several streets along the Root River remain closed because of flooding.