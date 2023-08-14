Southeast Wisconsin heavy rain leads to flash floods, power outages

Southeast Wisconsin saw heavy, all-day rain Monday, Aug. 14, prompting flash floods in the heart of the evening rush, leading some drivers to find a detour.

The rain also caused power outages.

Outside his West Allis apartment, Garret Ayala said Cleveland Avenue is no stranger to flash flooding.

West Allis flooding

"We just have people just trying to just go on through this…mini lake, I guess," said Ayala.

Some drivers ignored the "road closed" signs and even the rules of the road on their way home.

"Right before it starts puddling, they’ll hop the sidewalk and then just come all the way down…avoid all the water and just come right back onto the street," said Ayala.

Monday's rains closed Cleveland Avenue and the Root River Parkway from Cleveland to Morgan because of standing water on the roads.

West Allis flooding

"It happens pretty much every time it rains pretty good," said Ayala.

The flash floods weren't the only concern in southeast Wisconsin Monday.

"We saw a lot of rain came through, and then some winds behind it, and so the rain saturated the ground, this really heavy rain," said Brendan Conway, We Energies. "Then some winds, maybe 15, 20, 30 mph. It’s knocking over trees, and that’s what’s causing a lot of the outages."

West Allis flooding

The storms caused power outages as far south as Kenosha, as far north as the Upper Peninsula and even in the heart of Wauwatosa.

We Energies' employees worked through the elements and the night to restore power.

"We understand how important it is to have your lights on, have the power on, so we’re not going to stop until everyone gets it back," said Conway.

Wauwatosa power outages

Anyone experiencing an outage is urged to report it to We Energies right away. You'll then get updates on restoration efforts.