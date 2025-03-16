South Shore Cinema stabbing; Milwaukee man found guilty at trial

article

The Brief 24-year-old Syafiq Mohamed-Hussin was found guilty at trial, convicted of 1st-degree reckless injury-use of a dangerous weapon. The incident happened in November 2022 at the South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek. A then-19-year-old was repeatedly stabbed in the back and neck with a key.



A jury found a Milwaukee man guilty of 1st-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon, after he was charged in connection to a stabbing incident that happened at South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek in November 2022.

The jury returned the guilty verdict on March 13, 2025, for 24-year-old Syafiq Mohamed-Hussin.

A sentencing hearing for Mohamed-Hussin is scheduled for May 30, 2025.

Original reporting

According to the criminal complaint, Oak Creek police were dispatched to South Shore Cinema on S. 13th Street near Rawson Avenue on Nov 1, 2022.

Stabbing at South Shore Cinema, Oak Creek

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man lying on the ground injured. The complaint says he was diagnosed with "multiple apparent stab wounds resulting in injuries which included two punctured lungs." That person was taken to Froedtert Hospital for treatment.

Police reviewed surveillance video from the theater. The complaint says the video shows that Mohamed-Hussin "approached (the victim) when (the victim) was tackled to the ground by one of the defendant's friends and making numerous punching-type motions into (the victim's) body."

The complaint says the defendant later turned himself into police. He "admitted that he had used a key to stab (the victim)." Mohamed-Hussin told police he "kicked the guy once. He said he was mad and upset (he was led to believe that (the victim) was one of the men who had beaten up another of the defendant's friends inside the theater and had knocked their friend unconscious) and he wanted to make the guy hurt," the complaint says.

Video shows theater incident

Oak Creek police rushed into the Marcus South Shore Cinema in early November. They arrived to find one man knocked unconscious after a brawl inside Theater 9 during a showing of "Black Adam."

Witnesses told police one group throwing popcorn got beat up.

As that fight ended, another began. That's when investigators say Mohamad-Hussin started beating a man he thought hurt his friend, pulling out keys and repeatedly stabbing him.

Police broke up the fight, using a Taser on the stabbing victim, who was taken to the hospital by ambulance. There, first responders discovered he had been stabbed multiple times.

"So I got shanked?" the victim said in body camera video.

"Yeah, you got stabbed, just to be honest with you," police said.

The defendant is seen throughout the body camera footage at the theater but is never arrested.

Investigators say it wasn't until after police reviewed video and photos that they identified Mohamad-Hussin. He later turned himself in.