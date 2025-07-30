South Milwaukee shots fired; Milwaukee man, Oak Creek teens arrested

article

The Brief Three people are in custody following a shots-fired incident in South Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 29. Those in custody include a Milwaukee man and two Oak Creek teens. Nobody was hurt in the incident, but police recovered two guns from the Milwaukee man's residence.



South Milwaukee police arrested a Milwaukee man and two Oak Creek teenagers following a shots-fired incident on Tuesday afternoon, July 29.

Investigation into shots fired

What we know:

Police were dispatched to the area of Emerson and Oak just after 3 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they determined an argument had happened in the street between known acquaintances. This resulted in shots being fired in that area by one person. No one was injured during this incident.

A news release says the initial investigation led to the arrest of two 16-year-old boys from Oak Creek, who were involved in this incident. A Milwaukee man was identified as the suspected shooter.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Early on Wednesday, July 30, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested at his residence. Two guns were also recovered from that residence.

Charges for the Milwaukee man will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. At least one of the teens will also be referred for charges.