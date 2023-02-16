Snowfall totals from Wisconsin winter storm; Feb. 16, 2023
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Below is a list of preliminary, running snowfall total reports (in inches) – totals that could change.
- Beloit, 3.0
- Burlington, 1.0
- Greendale, 2.9
- Hales Corners, 1.0
- Jackson, 2.0
- Janesville, 4.0
- Milwaukee Mitchell Intl. Airport, 1.7
- Muskego, 2.0
- New Berlin, 5.3
- North Bay, 1.0
- Oak Creek, 4.0
- Shorewood, 2.0
- Sullivan, 0.9
- Watertown, 2.0
- Waukesha, 3.5
- West Allis, 2.8
- Whitewater, 1.5
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX6 News app
FOX Weather app
MAPS AND RADAR
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Eric Manges on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Eric Manges on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on Twitter