Snowfall totals from Wisconsin winter storm; Feb. 16, 2023

The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

Below is a list of preliminary, running snowfall total reports (in inches) – totals that could change.

Beloit, 3.0

Burlington, 1.0

Greendale, 2.9

Hales Corners, 1.0

Jackson, 2.0

Janesville, 4.0

Milwaukee Mitchell Intl. Airport, 1.7

Muskego, 2.0

New Berlin, 5.3

North Bay, 1.0

Oak Creek, 4.0

Shorewood, 2.0

Sullivan, 0.9

Watertown, 2.0

Waukesha, 3.5

West Allis, 2.8

Whitewater, 1.5

