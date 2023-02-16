Expand / Collapse search

Snowfall totals from Wisconsin winter storm; Feb. 16, 2023

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

Below is a list of preliminary, running snowfall total reports (in inches) – totals that could change.

  • Beloit, 3.0
  • Burlington, 1.0
  • Greendale, 2.9
  • Hales Corners, 1.0
  • Jackson, 2.0
  • Janesville, 4.0
  • Milwaukee Mitchell Intl. Airport, 1.7
  • Muskego, 2.0
  • New Berlin, 5.3
  • North Bay, 1.0
  • Oak Creek, 4.0
  • Shorewood, 2.0
  • Sullivan, 0.9
  • Watertown, 2.0
  • Waukesha, 3.5
  • West Allis, 2.8
  • Whitewater, 1.5

