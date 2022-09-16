Slinger officer-involved shooting involves troopers, 41-year-old man

article

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Village of Slinger on Friday morning, Sept. 16.

A news release says the incident happened on Industrial Drive just south of State Highway 60 at around 7 a.m. on Friday. Officials say the incident occurred after two Wisconsin State Patrol troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 41-year-old Slinger man.

Lt. Tim Kemps of the Washington County Sheriff's Office said this case began yesterday, when an FBI task force member obtained a search warrant for a residence in Slinger in reference to a child exploitation case. The case originated out of Cudahy, but the suspect was in Slinger, Kemps said.

Officer-involved shooting in Slinger (Credit: Washington County Insider)

The state troopers conducted a traffic stop on the suspect after he left his residence as part of the operation. The suspect drove down the dead-end road and stopped his car. Troopers approached the vehicle and the suspect pulled a handgun from his waistband while he remained in the car. One trooper fired their handgun at the suspect, striking his car. It is believed that the trooper's round did not strike the suspect.

Preliminary evidence suggests that the suspect then shot himself with his weapon. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Neither of the two troops was hurt.

Cudahy Police Chief Thomas Poellot said of this case in a news release:

"The Cudahy Police Department was investigating a reported sexual assault of a child that occurred in the City of Cudahy. The suspect was identified as a 41-year-old male. The Cudahy Police Department coordinated the investigation with FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force (CEHTTF), FBI Milwaukee Safe Streets Task Force (MASSTF), Wisconsin DCI, Wisconsin State Patrol, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Slinger Police Department. Cudahy Police Detectives obtained a search warrant based on probable cause for the suspect’s residence, located within the Village of Slinger, Washington County, WI."

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the shooting. The Cudahy Police Department, and the FBI CEHTTF are leading the criminal investigation into the events that led up to this event.

Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis said in a news release, "although this case is tragic, I am appreciative of the effective collaboration between public safety agencies and thankful that those two troopers were not physically harmed this morning."

An autopsy will be conducted by the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office. Once the evidence and facts are determined in this case they will be turned over to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. The incident was captured on squad camera as well as nearby business surveillance, but the troopers do not have body cameras.

Both Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers have been placed on administrative leave per standard protocol pending the outcome of the investigation. One trooper has 22 years of service, while the other has seven years of service.