Silver Alert: 64-year-old Waukesha man missing, last seen in Wauwatosa

article

The Brief A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man, 64-year-old Willie Darrough. He was last seen in the area of 95th and Bluemound in Wauwatosa. Anyone with any info on his whereabouts should contact the Waukesha Police Department.



Authorities need your help in finding a missing person, 64-year-old Willie Darrough.

Description

What we know:

According to the Waukesha Police Department, Willie Darrough is a male, Black, with a height of about 6' 1" and weighing about 175 lbs.

He has brown eyes and black-grey hair that's about two inches in length. He has stitches on one of his hands.

He was last seen wearing a white and black t-shirt and distressed jeans.

Police say Willie left his home in a wheelchair heading to Milwaukee.

He was dropped off in Wauwatosa in the area of 95th and Bluemound by public transportation at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 25, and that is where he was last seen.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact the Waukesha Police Department at 262-524-3831.