Silver Alert: 64-year-old Waukesha man missing, last seen in Wauwatosa
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Authorities need your help in finding a missing person, 64-year-old Willie Darrough.
Description
What we know:
According to the Waukesha Police Department, Willie Darrough is a male, Black, with a height of about 6' 1" and weighing about 175 lbs.
He has brown eyes and black-grey hair that's about two inches in length. He has stitches on one of his hands.
He was last seen wearing a white and black t-shirt and distressed jeans.
Police say Willie left his home in a wheelchair heading to Milwaukee.
He was dropped off in Wauwatosa in the area of 95th and Bluemound by public transportation at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 25, and that is where he was last seen.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact the Waukesha Police Department at 262-524-3831.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Waukesha Police Department via a Silver Alert.