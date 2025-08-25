Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert: 64-year-old Waukesha man missing, last seen in Wauwatosa

Published  August 25, 2025 1:50pm CDT
Willie Darrough

The Brief

    • A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man, 64-year-old Willie Darrough.
    • He was last seen in the area of 95th and Bluemound in Wauwatosa.
    • Anyone with any info on his whereabouts should contact the Waukesha Police Department.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Authorities need your help in finding a missing person, 64-year-old Willie Darrough.

Description

What we know:

According to the Waukesha Police Department, Willie Darrough is a male, Black, with a height of about 6' 1" and weighing about 175 lbs.

He has brown eyes and black-grey hair that's about two inches in length. He has stitches on one of his hands.

He was last seen wearing a white and black t-shirt and distressed jeans.

Police say Willie left his home in a wheelchair heading to Milwaukee.

He was dropped off in Wauwatosa in the area of 95th and Bluemound by public transportation at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 25, and that is where he was last seen.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact the Waukesha Police Department at 262-524-3831.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Waukesha Police Department via a Silver Alert.

