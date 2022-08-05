Sikh Temple of Wisconsin remembers 10th anniversary of shooting

Organizing volunteers with the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin issued the following statement on the 10-year anniversary of the 2012 attack on their gurdwara (Sikh house of worship).

"Ten years ago, our sangat (community) suffered the most devastating attack against Sikhs in our nation’s history. As ever, our hearts remain with the families of Prakash Singh, Paramjit Kaur Saini, Sita Singh, Ranjit Singh, Satwant Singh Kaleka, Suveg Singh Khattra, and Baba Punjab Singh--as well as those who were injured during the shooting, and those who carry the burdens of trauma and loss forward to this day."

"This anniversary means many things to many people. Some still feel painful loss and absence in their households and families ten years later. Others have come of age in the past decade, learning how to lead and finding their voice in the shadow of tragedy. And still others have joined our growing community and become a part of our continuing story. There is room for this commemoration to hold the unique truth that each of us feels."

"As we reflect on this anniversary, we know that we must continue the shared work of making our society free from bigotry. In the Sikh tradition, we choose to strive for this better world without fear and without hate--and we do so in the spirit of chardi kala, or eternal optimism. This evening, we invite the Oak Creek community to once again stand with us in solidarity and remembrance. But more broadly, we invite everyone across this nation to join us in action as we fight for a country where all of us are safe from hate and hate violence."

As a reminder, the 10th Annual Oak Creek Sikh Memorial Anniversary Candlelight Remembrance Vigil will be held this evening from 6 PM to 8 PM CT at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin. This and all other commemorative events to be held over the coming weekend will follow Wisconsin state public health guidance as it relates to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and masks and hand sanitizer will be available for attendees to use as needed.