Shots fired near Fiserv Forum; road rage related: police

Police are investigating a shots fired incident near Fiserv Forum that happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, July 30. It happened near 6th and McKinley.

A nearby apartment building was struck, but no one inside was injured. This incident is possibly road rage related. This investigation is ongoing.

Police continue to seek suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.