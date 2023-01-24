Shots fired at Milwaukee home, caught on cam; 46-year-old man charged

article

A 46-year-old Milwaukee man accused of firing more than a half-dozen shots into a north side home is now charged. The accused is Harold Gierbolini – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (four counts)

Possession of firearm by a felon

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to N. 17th Street just north of Capitol Drive on Monday afternoon, Jan. 16 for a ShotSpotter call. The officer also heard from an off-duty Wauwatosa police officer that he had seen a man discharge seven to eight shots in the area, "get into a red Kia Sorento and drive away," the complaint says. The off-duty officer was able to provide a partial license plate number.

The officer arrived at a residence on N. 17th Street -- and spoke with a woman who stated she was at home with her child and two grandchildren. The complaint says she and the children were in the upper level of the residence when she heard the gunshots.

The officer located seven spent 9mm casings -- and spotted seven bullet strikes to the exterior of the home, the complaint says. The officer also noted that "all 7 strikes penetrated the exterior walls into the home: 6 into a bedroom, and 1 into the living room," the complaint says.

Ring doorbell footage showed the shooter approach the front door. He rings the doorbell several times, but walks away after no one answers the door. The complaint says "as the shooting is walking away from the home, he stops, turns, and fires 8 shots at the residence before walking back to the red SUV."

Doorbell camera shows man fire shots at Milwaukee home

On Jan. 20, officers conducted a traffic stop on a red Kia Sorento. Officers identified the driver to be Gierbolini -- and took him into custody.

During an in-custody interview, Gierbolini "admitted that he is the person firing the shots on the doorbell surveillance video."

Living in "fear"

FOX6 News spoke with the woman who lives in the home.

"By the grace of God," she said, no one was hurt," the woman said. "I'm just grateful...I didn't go to the door because what would have happened if I did go to the door?"

The woman said the incident has left her with a "boatload of emotions" telling FOX6 News she "can't live here anymore."

"My peace is disturbed so drastically, I don't know how to live. I'm just living in fear. That's no way to live," the woman said.

This is a developing story.