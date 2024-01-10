Shots fired at Milwaukee home; accused sentenced, 7 1/2 years prison

A Milwaukee man accused of firing more than a half-dozen shots into a north side home reached a plea deal on Wednesday, Jan. 10 – and was sentenced in Milwaukee County court.

Harold Gierbolini was charged four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of firearm by a felon. On Wednesday Gierbolini pleaded guilty to two of the recklessly endangering counts and the firearm possession count. In exchange, the other two charges were dismissed.

After the plea deal was reached, the court proceeded with sentencing. Gierbolini was sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison plus another five years of extended supervision.

Case details

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to N. 17th Street just north of Capitol Drive on Monday afternoon, Jan. 16 for a ShotSpotter call. The officer also heard from an off-duty Wauwatosa police officer who said he had seen a man who discharged seven to eight shots in the area "get into a red Kia Sorento and drive away," the complaint says. The off-duty officer was able to provide a partial license plate number – the first three digits.

Harold Gierbolini

The officer arrived at a residence on N. 17th Street and spoke with a woman who stated she was at home with her child and two grandchildren. The complaint says she and the children were in the upper level of the residence when she heard the gunshots.

The officer located seven spent 9mm casings and spotted seven bullet strikes to the exterior of the home, the complaint says. The officer also noted that "all seven strikes penetrated the exterior walls into the home: six into a bedroom and one into the living room," the complaint says.

Doorbell camera footage showed the shooter approached the front door. He rang the doorbell several times but walked away after no one answered the door. The complaint said, "as the shooter is walking away from the home, he stops, turns and fires eight shots at the residence before walking back to the red SUV."

On Jan. 20, officers conducted a traffic stop on a red Kia Sorento. Officers identified the driver to be Gierbolini and took him into custody.

During an in-custody interview, Gierbolini "admitted that he is the person firing the shots on the doorbell surveillance video."

The woman who lives inside the home asked to stay anonymous because she fears for her safety.

"There is relief now that he's arrested and is behind bars," she said. "But I'm still struggling with, mentally feeling safe in that home – in my home."

The woman told FOX6 News she plans to move. There is also something she wants answered.

"I need to know why," the woman said.

The criminal complaint does not offer a reason.