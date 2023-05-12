I-41 shots fired closure, sheriff's office investigates

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shut down southbound I-41 near Watertown Plank Road for reports of shots fired Friday, May 12.

The closure snarled traffic from around 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In a tweet, MCSO said the suspected shooter's vehicle took the Zoo Interchange eastbound from the scene.

Southbound traffic was diverted off the interstate at Watertown Plank to allow for an evidence search of the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.