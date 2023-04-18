Shorewood woman accused of spitting on teen; trial continues

article

The trial will continue Tuesday, April 18 for a Shorewood woman accused of spitting on a protesting teen in the summer of 2020. Eric Lucas, who was 17 years old at the time of the incident, is expected to take the stand Tuesday.

Stephanie Rapkin, 67, is charged with disorderly conduct for the original incident. She is also charged for a confrontation with police who later searched her home.

The video of the original incident, which prosecutors say shows her spit on the teen, will be allowed at trial. Despite the video, Rapkin has denied having done that.

"I did not spit on him," said Rapkin.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Prosecutors said Rapkin spit on Eric Lucas, who was 17 years old at the time. He was among a group protesting after George Floyd's death. It was also the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors say she spit on Lucas after she was confronted for blocking marchers during a protest following the death of George Floyd. She told police she felt threatened.