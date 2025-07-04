Shorewood shooting: Police release video from Thursday's incident

The Brief A Shorewood shooting left one person dead and wounded an officer. The Shorewood Police Department released video from the incident. After a chase and another officer-involved shooting, the suspect is dead.



The Shorewood Police Department released video on Friday from a shooting that wounded an officer the previous day. The incident ultimately ended with two people, including the suspect, dead.

What we know:

The shooting happened near Bartlett and Wood, a few blocks north of Capitol Drive, around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 3. One person was killed, and an officer was wounded.

"Shots fired! Shots fired! I'm hit!," an officer is heard yelling in the video.

The officer who was shot has been released from the hospital. The Shorewood Police Department said the officer was wearing a ballistic vest, which prevented life-threatening injuries.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene as multiple law enforcement agencies began a search for the suspect.

Dig deeper:

Around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers found the suspect driving – who then fled from the police. During the pursuit, the suspect shot at the officers.

Glendale officers were involved as the chase moved into Milwaukee. It ended in the area of 6th and Reservoir, where the suspect continued to shoot at officers. Multiple officers fired back and shot the suspect. The suspect died.

No officers were injured during the vehicle pursuit and officer-involved shooting. The involved officers will be placed on leave status per their agency's policy.

Police believe it was an isolated incident.