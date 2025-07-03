Shooting in Shorewood; 1 dead, others wounded including officer

The Brief Three people were shot, including a police officer, in Shorewood early Thursday morning, July 3. Shorewood police say the officer's ballistic vest provided protection, preventing life-threatening injuries. The suspect is not in custody at this time.



Three people, including a police officer, were shot in Shorewood early Thursday morning, July 3. The officer has been released from the hospital.

The medical examiner told FOX6 News they were called to the scene.

Shooting scene

What we know:

Police responded to the area of Bartlett Avenue and Kenmore Place around 2:51 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

"As our officers were responding to the scene, one of our squads took fire from an unknown assailant. At least two rounds struck the windshield – another round into the passenger side of the vehicle. Our officer took a round into the vest," said Shorewood Police Chief Heather Wurth.

Shorewood police say the officer's ballistic vest provided protection, preventing life-threatening injuries. The officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution and is in stable condition.

Two additional people were also struck by gunfire. Their condition is not being disclosed at this time due to the ongoing investigation, police say.

"We are still seeking a suspect whom we believe to be known, and more information will be shared as it becomes available," said Chief Wurth.

Olive and Bartlett, Shorewood

Olive and Bartlett, Shorewood

Residents are urged to avoid the vicinity and seek alternate routes while the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.