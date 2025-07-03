The Brief A large law enforcement scene formed in Milwaukee on Thursday, July 3. Multiple law enforcement sources said it is connected to a shooting in Shorewood. Witnesses told FOX6 News that they saw a police chase and heard gunshots.



A large law enforcement scene, including tactical vehicles, formed in Milwaukee on Thursday, July 3. Multiple law enforcement sources told FOX6 News it is connected to a shooting in Shorewood.

Crime scene in Milwaukee

What we know:

It unfolded near 6th and Reservoir, just north of downtown. FOX6 News crews heard a loud boom at the scene shortly before 10 a.m. Red police tape has gone up around the area.

At the scene, FOX6 News saw a black Mercedes-Benz with bullet holes in the back passenger side of the vehicle. Right in front of the Mercedes, there was a police squad with what appeared to be bullet holes in the windshield.

Witnesses told FOX6 News that they saw a police chase and heard gunshots. Witnesses also said they saw police surround a vehicle before pulling a body from it.

The Glendale Police Department said it had multiple officers involved in the pursuit, which started when the suspect in a Shorewood shooting was located and fled. It ended near 6th and Reservoir.

Multiple law enforcement sources told FOX6 News the large police scene is connected to a shooting in Shorewood, which the medical examiner was called to. An officer wounded in that shooting has since been released from the hospital.

"The violence in the community, Milwaukee, Shorewood, and the attacks against our officers has got to stop," Shorewood Police Chief Heather Wurth said. "It’s got to stop. It’s got to stop."

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office told FOX6 News it was also called to the scene near 6th and Reservoir.

What we don't know:

At this time, what exactly unfolded near 6th and Reservoir after the police chase. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating what took place.