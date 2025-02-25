Shorewood police chase of stolen SUV, crash into Milwaukee River

article

A police chase of a stolen SUV that started in Shorewood ended with a crash into the Milwaukee River on Tuesday morning, Feb. 25.

Stolen SUV spotted

What we know:

A Shorewood police officer spotted the stolen SUV around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was driving west on E. Capitol Drive.

Stolen SUV crashes into Milwaukee River

The officer initiated a traffic stop and the driver initially pulled over. The driver then sped off after the officers exited their marked police vehicles.

After a short police chase in the City of Milwaukee, the driver turned eastbound on E. Vienna Avenue, turned north into a driveway, and went through the backyard and crashed into the Milwaukee River.

The driver of the SUV fled on foot and was able to evade responding officers.

Stolen SUV crashes into Milwaukee River

The passenger of the SUV was placed under arrest and was conveyed to the Milwaukee County Jail pending multiple charges.