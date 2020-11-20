Shooting is latest incident in history of crimes at Mayfair Mall

Seven adults and one teenager were wounded after a shooting incident at Mayfair Mall on Friday afternoon, Nov. 20.

Unfortunately, the shooting is the latest incident at Mayfair Mall, which has seen a fair share of crime and incidents just this year and in years past.

In February, Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah shot and killed 17-year-old Alvin Cole. Police said Cole was fleeing from police on foot and that Cole pointed a gun, and did not comply with orders to drop it.

Last month, a victim showed up at the hospital after police said shots were fired at the mall. Three people were shot in that incident.

Images from a police shooting at Mayfair Mall in February 2020, in which Wauwatosa Police Officer fatally shot 17-year-old Alvin Cole (pictured)

On Thanksgiving 2019, a fight broke out at Mayfair Mall and was captured on cellphone video. Shoppers were seen throwing punches when a Wauwatosa police officer used a taser on one person.

No one was shot in that incident. Still, Mayfair is no stranger to crime.

Back in 2007, Mayfair Mall implemented a weekend chaperone policy for anyone age 17 or younger due to concerns about crime caused by minors.

That policy remains in effect today, running from 3 p.m. to close from Friday through Sunday. Friday's shooting happened just before then; a 911 call was received at approximately 2:50 p.m., according to police.

The mall, which opened in 1958, is owned by Brookfield Properties and is the largest taxpaying entity in Wauwatosa -- valued at more than $500 million.

There are more than 160 retailers at the mall and over 1.3 million square feet of retail space, making it one of the top places to shop in the Milwaukee area.

But the massive space should have no room for crime. Friday's shooting was one of the largest the mall has seen in its history.