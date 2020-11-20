Significant police presence at Mayfair Mall, report of shots fired

There is a significant police presence at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa amid a report of shots fired inside of the mall on Friday afternoon, Nov. 20.

An employee at Mayfair Mall tells FOX6 News the mall was being shut down after an incident there. The employee indicates whatever happened, happened in the Macy's end of the mall. She is in "shelter in place" mode at this time.

Significant police presence at Mayfair Mall, Wauwatosa

The Mayfair Mall was the site of a February shooting in which a city police officer, Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old. Police said Cole was fleeing from police; Mensah, who is also Black, said he shot Cole because Cole pointed a gun at him. The mall was the target of sporadic protests over several months in the wake of the shooting.

The Milwaukee County district attorney declined to file charges against Mensah, but the city this week agreed to a separation agreement in which Mensah will be paid at least $130,000 to leave the force.

Associated Press contributed to this report.