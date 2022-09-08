Sherman Park shooting, 2 arrested after boy wounded: sheriff

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Sept. 8 announced two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting of a 14-year-old boy at Sherman Park last month.

The boy was shot in the abdomen on Aug. 23 around 6 p.m. The victim flagged down deputies who were on patrol and said he was shot on the playground, the sheriff's office said. He was taken to the hospital, underwent surgery and, ultimately, survived.

Based on a description of the suspect's car, described as a black four-door sedan at the time, and other information, deputies arrested two people – 17-year-old Keith Allen and 19-year-old Montreal Zollicoffer, both of Milwaukee.

Allen is charged with first-degree reckless injury and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent. Court records show he made his initial court appearance on Sept. 3, and his cash bond was set at $10,000.

Zollicoffer is charged with harboring/aiding a felon. Court records show he made his initial court appearance on Sept. 3 and his signature bond was set at $1,000.

Both Allen and Zollicoffer are due back in court on Sept. 9.

Statement from Sheriff Earnell Lucas:

"The dedicated members of the MCSO Investigative Services and Police Services bureaus demonstrated in this case hard work, dedication, and persistence in gathering evidence, following leads, and locating and arresting the accused," Lucas said. "This team effort and professionalism represent the best of local law enforcement."