14-year-old shot in Sherman Park

A 14-year-old boy was shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park Tuesday night, Aug. 23.

Sheriff's officials said the boy was shot in the abdomen around 6 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are looking for a black four-door sedan, which they believe the shooter was inside.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office at 414-278-4788 and ask to be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Division.