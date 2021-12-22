Expand / Collapse search

Sheboygan man sentenced, life in prison for fatal shooting

Daniel Mares

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Sheboygan County judge sentenced Daniel Mares on Thursday, Dec. 16 to life in prison for the fatal shooting of Michael Kirsch in February 2020.

Kirsch was fatally shot near 10th and Clara in Sheboygan on Feb. 6. Police say the victim was gunned down on the sidewalk.

Police said the crime was not random and that the suspects and victim knew each other. A family member of the victim believed Kirsch was trying to break up some sort of argument before the shooting.

Sheboygan police investigate fatal shooting near 10th and Clara

Mares was found guilty of the charges against him by a Sheboygan jury in August.

