Expand / Collapse search

Bicyclist hit by car, killed in Sheboygan County

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Storm damage, fatal crash in Ripon area

Strong thunderstorms caused widespread damage across Wisconsin -- downing trees and power lines overnight. A fatal crash is believed to be related to the storms.

GREENBUSH, Wis. - A 54-year-old Fond du Lac woman was hit by a car and killed while riding her bike in Sheboygan County on Saturday morning, July 31, the sheriff's office said.

The crash happened near County Road U in the town of Greenbush just before 10 a.m., officials said.

Initial investigation shows a 24-year-old St. Cloud man was driving and went around another bicyclist – not seeing the woman upon reentering the lane of traffic. The investigation is ongoing.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Hartford plane crash, 2 hospitalized
slideshow

Hartford plane crash, 2 hospitalized

A plane crashed in a town of Hartford, directly west of Hartford Municipal Airport, on Saturday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

Road rage shooting outside Butler Village Hall, police say
slideshow

Road rage shooting outside Butler Village Hall, police say

Police responded to reports of shots fired just outside of Butler Village Hall on Friday afternoon, July 30.