Bicyclist hit by car, killed in Sheboygan County

A 54-year-old Fond du Lac woman was hit by a car and killed while riding her bike in Sheboygan County on Saturday morning, July 31, the sheriff's office said.

The crash happened near County Road U in the town of Greenbush just before 10 a.m., officials said.

Initial investigation shows a 24-year-old St. Cloud man was driving and went around another bicyclist – not seeing the woman upon reentering the lane of traffic. The investigation is ongoing.

