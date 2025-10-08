article

A Waukesha County jury found a Milwaukee Public Schools employee not guilty of sexually assaulting a child in 2023.

Prosecutors charged 39-year-old Keelyn Tyler with third-degree sexual assault and child enticement in January. The jury acquitted him of both counts on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

A criminal complaint said Tyler was an MPS employee and basketball coach. Prosecutors accused Tyler of sexually assaulting a child who he tutored.

Court filings said the child told investigators that Tyler would pick him up from school and, one day, Tyler took him to a New Berlin warehouse. The boy said Tyler got upset with him, pulled him into a bathroom, pulled his pants down and sexually assaulted him. After, he said Tyler asked him: "Do you think anyone will believe you?"

Tyler denied inappropriately touching a child. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in February.

