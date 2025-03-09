Separate crashes, same Milwaukee intersection; reckless driving common in area

The Brief Two separate crashes happened just hours apart in Milwaukee on Saturday. Data shows reckless driving and speeding have led to past crashes in the area. FOX6 News is working to find out if anyone was injured in either crash or if police made any arrests.



Two separate crashes just hours apart. They happened at the same Milwaukee intersection – and video shows that's likely not their only connection.

Saturday morning crash

What we know:

Around 10:46 a.m. on Saturday morning, a black SUV came to a stop at a red light at 60th and Hampton when a crash occurred. The driver rolled into the median after the crash.

Milwaukee police are seconds behind the now-damaged sedan, with their lights on. It appears officers had their guns drawn.

However, that didn't stop at least two people from running away. They ran down Hampton Avenue with police trailing them.

And that was far from the only drama at this intersection on Saturday.

The car parts, the mangled metal, the shattered glass all over the place. It’s all the aftermath of what unfolded hours later.

Saturday night crash

What we know:

After 8:30 p.m., a different camera captured another car losing control and smashing into a fence outside the gas station. And just like the crash that happened earlier, Milwaukee police officers are right behind the car. Once again, officers have their guns out as they approach the car on its side.

Milwaukee police did not immediately respond to FOX6's request for details on either crash – including if these were, in fact, police chases.

The crashes happened less than two weeks after County Executive David Crowley signed a plan he hopes will make roads safer in the county.

One of the "Corridors of Concern" the county will prioritize is the stretch of North 60th where these Saturday crashes happened.

Data shows reckless driving and speeding have led to past crashes here.

What they're saying:

FOX6 News showed both videos to Keisha Wainwright, who stopped at the gas station on Sunday morning.

"Very fed up, because it’s getting worse, and it’s putting our officers in danger, it’s putting innocent people in danger," said Keisha Wainwright.

What we don't know:

FOX6 News is working to find out if anyone was injured in either crash or if police made any arrests. Police have not gotten back to us.