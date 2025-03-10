Milwaukee police pursuit and crash, 2 arrested; passenger wanted for homicide

article

The Brief A police pursuit in Milwaukee on Saturday, March 8, ended in a crash. Two people were arrested, and one of them was wanted for homicide. The crash was one of two that happened just hours apart at the same intersection.



According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10:45 a.m., officers saw the wanted person in a vehicle near 60th and Villard and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver pulled to the side of the road but then fled and a pursuit began.

The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed into a vehicle at 60th and Hampton.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, was arrested after a foot pursuit.

The passenger, a 22-year-old man, was arrested in connection to a homicide.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. No one was injured.