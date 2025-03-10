Milwaukee police pursuit and crash, 2 arrested; passenger wanted for homicide
MILWAUKEE - Two people were arrested following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee on Saturday, March 8. One of those people was wanted in connection to a homicide.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10:45 a.m., officers saw the wanted person in a vehicle near 60th and Villard and attempted a traffic stop.
The driver pulled to the side of the road but then fled and a pursuit began.
The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed into a vehicle at 60th and Hampton.
The driver, a 23-year-old man, was arrested after a foot pursuit.
The passenger, a 22-year-old man, was arrested in connection to a homicide.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. No one was injured.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 also got footage of the intersection as this pursuit was one of two crashes that happened at the intersection just hours apart.