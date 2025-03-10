Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police pursuit and crash, 2 arrested; 'facsimile gun' found

Published  March 10, 2025 1:24pm CDT
Evening 60th and Hampton crash

The Brief

    • A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were arrested after a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee on Saturday.
    • The pursuit started when officers saw a vehicle that had been taken in an armed robbery.
    • This was the second police pursuit that ended in a crash at 60th and Hampton on Saturday.

MILWAUKEE - Two people, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, were arrested after a police pursuit in Milwaukee ended in a crash on Saturday, March 8.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 8:30 p.m., officers saw a vehicle that had been taken in an armed robbery and attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Sherman and Custer.

The driver did not stop and a pursuit started.

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle hit a curb, causing it to flip at the intersection of 60th and Hampton.

The driver, a 17-year-old male, was arrested. The passenger, an 18-year-old male, was arrested. A facsimile gun was recovered.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Both people were taken to the hospital for medical clearance.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 also got footage of the intersection as this pursuit was one of two crashes that happened at the intersection just hours apart.

