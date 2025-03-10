Milwaukee police pursuit and crash, 2 arrested; 'facsimile gun' found

article

Two people, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, were arrested after a police pursuit in Milwaukee ended in a crash on Saturday, March 8.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 8:30 p.m., officers saw a vehicle that had been taken in an armed robbery and attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Sherman and Custer.

The driver did not stop and a pursuit started.

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle hit a curb, causing it to flip at the intersection of 60th and Hampton.

The driver, a 17-year-old male, was arrested. The passenger, an 18-year-old male, was arrested. A facsimile gun was recovered.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Both people were taken to the hospital for medical clearance.