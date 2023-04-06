School safety funding: Wisconsin AG, Tosa schools leaders advocate

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Thursday, April 6 advocated for fully funding the Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety in the next biennial budget.

Kaul spoke at Wauwatosa West High School on the importance of funding the office, while leaders with the Wauwatosa School District discussed the importance of funding the Speak Up, Speak Out system.

Speak Up, Speak Out was launched in 2020, allowing students, parents, school staff or community members to submit concerns online, through an app or via a toll-free number. Resource center staff work around-the-clock to respond to those tips and organize an appropriate response with local administrators and law enforcement as needed.

In March, parents who spoke to FOX6 News said they were fed up with the fights in Wauwatosa schools. after there had been at least two big fights involving students and their adult family members.

Fights at Wauwatosa East and West have resulted in citations and disciplinary action.