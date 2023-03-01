Wauwatosa school fights; 'I share the frustration,' superintendent says

The Wauwatosa School District is dealing with more fights in schools. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, there was a fight between a parent and a student. But this isn't the first time parents have gotten involved in fights.

Wauwatosa Superintendent Demond Means told FOX6 News the district has a disciplinary framework in place. It has six levels starting with a conversation in school, then suspension, and ultimately an expulsion hearing. Means said Wauwatosa School District has issued more expulsion notices this school year than in the last seven years.

Video captured the Tuesday fight outside Wauwatosa West High School.

"I don’t know if we’ve gone a week without a fight, and it’s gone from school to school to school," said Troy Seabrook, whose daughter attends Wauwatosa West High School.

Seabrook has seen the videos circulating social media. Now, he is worried about his daughter's safety at school.

"Kids are scared to be in class, kids are scared to go to the bathroom," Seabrook said.

Earlier this year, FOX6 News received video of a fight at Wauwatosa East High School.

School district officials say they are aware of the fights.

"It’s frustrating, it’s disgusting, and it will stop," Means said.

Means noted the district has issued more than ten expulsion notices – and held four expulsion hearings.

Still, parents like Seabrook say they want to see more immediate action.

Means told FOX6 News, unfortunately, the process takes time.

"Typically there has to be something an administrative hearing that happens first," Means said.

After this, Means said the administration will decide if the behavior justifies going to the school board for an expulsion hearing.

"I share the frustration with our families," Means said. "I have the same goals that they have which is to eradicate this behavior from our school system. I will not rest until that happens."

Wauwatosa police say two students and the parent involved in Tuesday's fight received citations for disorderly conduct.

The next Wauwatosa School Board meeting is set for Monday, March 6. People can make public comment. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.